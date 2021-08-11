Search

WATCH: Ilhan Omar’s office accuses AIPAC of putting her ‘life at risk’

The office of anti-Israel Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has a history of making anti-Semitic statements, accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of placing the congresswoman’s “life at risk” with their latest ad campaign, Fox News reports.