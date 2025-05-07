WATCH: India and Pakistan trade attacks as disputed border heats up May 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-india-and-pakistan-trade-attacks-as-disputed-border-heats-up/ Email Print India launched “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, 2025, striking alleged terrorist sites in Pakistan following a deadly April 22 attack in Kashmir, escalating tensions with Pakistan, which denies involvement and threatens retaliation, prompting international calls for de-escalation. IndiaPakistanWar