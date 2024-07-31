WATCH: Insane footage shows man running on roof moments before shots rang out at Trump rally July 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-insane-footage-shows-man-running-on-roof-moments-before-shots-rang-out-at-trump-rally-shooting/ Email Print The video, taken at 6:08, shows someone running across the roof where the shots originated just three minutes before they rang out. BREAKING: Video filmed by a Trump PA rally victim shows a person running on top of the roof where Thomas Crooks shot from just moments before Trump was shot in the face. Holy sh*t. The video was obtained by Fox News and filmed by James Copenhaver, who was shot twice. The… pic.twitter.com/2HGOeBsMvi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 31, 2024 Donald Trump assassination attemptsnipersThomas Matthew Crooks