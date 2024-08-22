WATCH: Inside Haifa’s underground hospital August 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-inside-haifas-underground-hospital/ Email Print In an event of war, Haifa’s Rambam Hospital’s underground lot can become fully operational in eight hours with room for over 4,000 patients. Israel has an underground hospital while their enemies have underground h0stage cells. Classic.pic.twitter.com/bCS4kKofCe — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) August 21, 2024 DNCHersh Goldberg Polinhostages