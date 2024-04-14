WATCH: Intense footage shows Arrow 3, Iron Dome interceptions across Israel April 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-intense-footage-shows-arrow-3-iron-dome-interceptions-across-israel/ Email Print Iran has fired over 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, with the Israeli response still in question. WATCHFrom the Iranian attack on the Negev pic.twitter.com/ePg9XIORdg— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 14, 2024 pic.twitter.com/dzDj5mP99r — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) April 14, 2024 BREAKINg:Reports of Iranian missile strikes against the Israeli Ramon air base near Eilat pic.twitter.com/AigQGPH4Z3— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 14, 2024 BREAKING:Israeli sources report that the Israeli Nevatim Airbase in has been struck by 7 Iranian Medium-Range BallisticVia @sentdefender pic.twitter.com/h4GZXFRwpF— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 14, 2024 A senior IDF official said that we intercepted 99% of the rockets and drones. There are more to come. pic.twitter.com/IfvEP2UhGc— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 13, 2024Read Top Iranian general killed in Israeli airstrike on Iranian embassy - report ArrowBallistic missilesIranIron Dome