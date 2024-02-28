WATCH: International operation sees food and supplies airdropped into Gaza February 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-international-operation-sees-food-supplies-airdropped-into-gaza/ Email Print Israel, the USA, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and France airdropped 160 packages of food for the Gaza civilians. 160 packages of food and medical equipment were airdropped into southern Gaza and the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis. This was part of international cooperation between Israel, the USA, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt and France.The move was carried out with the International… pic.twitter.com/tEpJKJ8Kex— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 28, 2024 aidairdropGazaIDF