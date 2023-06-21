WATCH: ‘Intifada about to develop’ – Druze in Golan clash with Israeli police

A protest against the construction of wind turbans by thousands of Druze on the Israeli side of the Golan Heights turned violent on Wednesday, with one protester being shot and taken to a hospital with moderate wounds, Walla reported.

According to the report, he was among several who were throwing stones and ran towards the officer holding a sharp object.

“Israel Police calls on the sector leaders to accept the legal procedure done in the turbines project and to help settle the situation,” the Israel Police said in a statement. “The Druze people serve in key roles at the heart of Israeli society and have for years served as a prime example of democracy and lawfulness. The violent behavior and bullying, which includes blocking roads, setting tires on fire, and damaging traffic lights, could lead to people getting hurt and strain ties.”

“A sort of intifada is about to develop among the Druze people in Israel because of planning laws, fines, and destruction orders,” warned a community leader. “Rage is building up.”

One protester’s sign read, “We plant trees, not turbines.”