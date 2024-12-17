WATCH: Iran dumps Assad regime’s debt on conquering rebel forces December 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iran-dumps-assad-regimes-debt-on-conquering-rebel-forces/ Email Print The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson gave a statement concerning the newly instated rulers of Syria, ‘The new Syrian government will bear all of Syria’s financial obligations to Iran.’https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-17-at-13.01.39_ad3351a9.mp4 DebtIranSyria