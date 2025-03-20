WATCH: Iran issues threat to Israel March 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iran-issues-threat-to-israel/ Email Print Iranian media released footage of military tests, including the firing of ballistic missiles, and concluded the propaganda film with footage of two previous direct attacks on Israel, during which they launched hundreds of long-range missiles that caused little to no damage.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-19-at-22.25.17_2efecf0c.mp4 HamasIranMissile threat