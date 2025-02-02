WATCH: Iran unveils coastal underground missile complex February 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iran-unveils-coastal-underground-missile-complex/ Email Print Iran has released footage of multiple military exercises in response to the recent election of President Trump and two simultaneous ceasefires in Israel, surmising that an attack on its nuclear sites may be in its future.WATCHIRGC Reveals New Underground ‘Missile City’ in Southern Iran pic.twitter.com/LMbVKElJUQ— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 1, 2025 IDFIranmissilesPresident Trump