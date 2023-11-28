WATCH: Iranian media publishes aerial footage of US aircraft carrier Eisenhower November 28, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-media-publishes-aerial-footage-of-us-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower/ Email Print Iran is in danger of finding out if getting this close is a good idea as its media releases a close-up video of the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower. Iranian media publishes aerial views of the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Gulf of Aden and the Sea of Oman pic.twitter.com/8kDcj4ImGX — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 28, 2023 aircraft carrierEisenhowerIran