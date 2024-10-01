WATCH: Iranian missiles sail over the Western Wall October 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-missiles-sail-over-the-western-wall/ Email Print The Islamic Republic fired more than 180 missiles, according to reports in Israeli media, and caused no injuries despite several impacts into Israeli territory. Iranian Missiles fly above the Western wall pic.twitter.com/XT2riuFk8S — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 1, 2024 🔴 Watch: Iranian missiles target Jews, Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem’s Old City. We will take every measure necessary to protect the people of Israel. pic.twitter.com/T23PZPImgv — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 1, 2024 Iranmissile attackWestern Wall