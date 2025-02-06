WATCH: Iranian navy reveals never-before-seen UAV carrier February 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-navy-reveals-never-before-seen-uav-carrier/ Email Print The Iranian Navy released footage of a drone carrier, named Shahid Bakri, operating in the ocean and equipped with a variety of unmanned vehicles that can take off and land on the ship. Qaher drone takes off from #Iran's new #UAV carrier ship Shahid Bakri pic.twitter.com/sGYmpYT8s0— Uncensored News (@Uncensorednewsw) February 6, 2025 Iran has launched its first UAV carrier ship named Shahid Bakri pic.twitter.com/VmsT7gRCTB — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 6, 2025 IranNavyUAV carrier