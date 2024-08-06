WATCH: Iranian parliament member says killing Netanyahu is the only sufficient revenge August 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-parliament-member-says-killing-netanyahu-is-the-only-sufficient-revenge/ Email Print Iranian Majles member Mohammad Qassim Osmani said every member of the government is willing to be martyred for the mission of killing Netanyahu. WATCH Iranian Majles Member Mohammad Qassim Osmani: Nothing less than killing Netanyahu would suffice as blood vengeance for Haniyeh. He declared that they will trample on the heads of the Zionist regime and emphasized that every Majles member would volunteer for such a… pic.twitter.com/4m04AHn3Xn — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 6, 2024 Benjamin NetanyahuIranMohammad Qassim Osmani