WATCH: Iranian women tear-gassed for trying to attend soccer game

Critics are calling on sporting authorities to ban Iran from the World Cup after Iranian security used tear gas and pepper spray to prevent women from attending a qualifying match against Lebanon on Tuesday.

A young man who took this video asked me to pass his message to @FIFAcom : My friend & I, bought the ticket to go to stadium but see how she got attacked with pepper spray for the crime of being a girl. I refused to go to stadium but shame on you if you ignore this barbaric act. pic.twitter.com/3yZ2MxDOD3

