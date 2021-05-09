WATCH: Iranians try burning Israeli flag, get caught in the flames May 9, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranians-try-burning-israeli-flag-get-caught-in-the-flames/ Email Print Caught in the fire: A group of Iranians who attempted to burn the Israeli flag ended up burning themselves. Authorities in the Islamic Republic attempted to burn the Israeli flag, as they usually do. But this time, karma got them and they ended up burning themselves. Meanwhile unlike the regime, ordinary Iranians increasingly refuse to burn or walk on Israeli and American flags. pic.twitter.com/flOKCA44wn — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 9, 2021 IranIslamic RepublicIsraeli flag