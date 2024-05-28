WATCH: Iranians vandalize posters mourning dead president Raisi May 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranians-vandalize-posters-mourning-dead-president-raisi/ Email Print Ebrahim Raisi was a vicious leader who was responsible for the death of thousands of opponents to the regime, and his poster was defaced with ‘The Executioner of Tehran.’ Seems like Iranians are not too sad about the Butcher of Tehran, Raisis death.They have vandalized his portrait with “Exe*cutioner of Tehran”Via @IranIntl_En pic.twitter.com/n5Ke5ySHi9 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 28, 2024 Ebrahim RaisiIraniansvandalize