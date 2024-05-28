Search

WATCH: Iranians vandalize posters mourning dead president Raisi

Ebrahim Raisi was a vicious leader who was responsible for the death of thousands of opponents to the regime, and his poster was defaced with ‘The Executioner of Tehran.’



