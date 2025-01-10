Search

WATCH: IRGC introduces new ‘Rezvan’ suicide drone with 20 km range

Iran’s advanced drone warfare program has received a significant upgrade with these UAVs, featuring a 20-kilometer range and a flight endurance of 20 minutes.

