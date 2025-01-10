WATCH: IRGC introduces new ‘Rezvan’ suicide drone with 20 km range January 10, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-introduces-new-rezvan-suicide-drone-with-20-km-range/ Email Print Iran’s advanced drone warfare program has received a significant upgrade with these UAVs, featuring a 20-kilometer range and a flight endurance of 20 minutes.Iran's IRGC Ground Force has introduced a new operational suicide drone called Rizvan, with a range of 20 kilometres. pic.twitter.com/EMnjnEQKSI— International Defence Analysis (@Defence_IDA) January 9, 2025 DroneIranRezvan