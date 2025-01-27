Search

WATCH: IRGC unveils largest drone to date named ‘Gaza’

The high-tech Shahed-149 UAV has a maximum altitude of 35,000 feet, a range of 4,000 km, and boasts a weapons payload of 500 kg, including 12 precision-guided missiles, while maintaining a speed of 350 km/h.

