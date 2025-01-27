WATCH: IRGC unveils largest drone to date named ‘Gaza’ January 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-unveils-largest-drone-to-date-named-gaza/ Email Print The high-tech Shahed-149 UAV has a maximum altitude of 35,000 feet, a range of 4,000 km, and boasts a weapons payload of 500 kg, including 12 precision-guided missiles, while maintaining a speed of 350 km/h.#Iran's #IRGC unveils its largest #drone ‘#Gaza,’ honouring ‘brave #resistance’ against #Israel | Catch the day's latest news here ➠ https://t.co/sJLYH9Utx4 ️ pic.twitter.com/lxVxGbl874— Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) January 27, 2025 DroneGazaIRGC