WATCH: Iron Dome destroys Hamas rockets over Tel Aviv, central Israel December 2, 2023

Alarms blared as Hamas unleashed a substantial rocket barrage targeting central Israel, met with interceptions by the Iron Dome.

Iron Dome interceptions following a barrage of rockets from Gaza (Khan Yunis) pic.twitter.com/zE0oOdTtn7 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) December 2, 2023

No injuries reported following the barrage of rockets pic.twitter.com/WP6EB2Q7XC — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) December 2, 2023

GazaHamasRocket Attack