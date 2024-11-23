Search

WATCH: Iron Dome interceptor tracks down and destroys Hezbollah rocket

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iron-dome-interceptor-tracks-down-and-destroys-hezbollah-rocket/
Email Print

The IDF has made significant advancements in south Lebanon, finding thousands of rounds of ammo, anti-tank missiles, and rockets used to fire at civilian communities.

>