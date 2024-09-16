WATCH: Iron Dome intercepts several rockets over northern Israel September 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iron-dome-intercepts-several-rockets-over-northern-israel/ Email Print The Iron Dome continues to work overtime as Hezbollah endangers innocent civilians by firing rockets and suicide drones into Israeli communities. WATCH Iron Dome working in Ramot Naftali a few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/Hd9yMIJW0z — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 16, 2024 NOW Hezbollah rocket attack in the Golan Heights pic.twitter.com/1dTt9Kx0WN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 16, 2024 HezbollahIron DomeRamot Naftalirockets