WATCH: Iron Dome intercepts ‘suspicious aerial target’ over northern Israel, IDF says incident over

Residents in northern Israel spotted an Iron Dome interceptor, to which the army said a ‘suspicious aerial target’ was intercepted and that the incident concluded.

