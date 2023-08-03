Search

WATCH: Is it right to ask the US to meddle in Israel’s affairs?

Former Israeli diplomat Nadiv Tamir, current executive director of left-wing J Street, and Gilad Katz, former consul general of Israel and former advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, debate the open letter sent by Israeli diplomats to the US Congress on the current political crisis in Israel.