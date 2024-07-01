WATCH: Is war with Hezbollah as imminent as we think? July 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-is-war-with-hezbollah-as-imminent-as-we-think/ Email Print Hezbollah is looking to re-arm with smuggled Iranian weapons and entrench itself deeper in preparation for an Israeli invasion, while the IDF is debating strategic priority and the stamina of its current forces. Hezbollah asks Iran for money as cross-border fighting intensifies, i24NEWS learns'The current situation is unsustainable… a lot of eyes are now watching Hezbollah,' says @YaakovLappin of the @MirYamInstitute pic.twitter.com/xv6AKlypfb— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) July 1, 2024 HezbollahIDFWarYaakov Lappin