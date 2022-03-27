Search

WATCH: Islamic gunmen open fire with M-16 rifles in Israeli city

Two terrorists in the coastal city of Hadera in northern Israel, near Haifa, shot at a group of Israelis Sunday evening, killing two and wounding 6. The shooters, dressed in Islamic religious garb, used altered M16 rifles.