WATCH: Islamic gunmen open fire with M-16 rifles in Israeli city March 27, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-islamic-gunmen-open-fire-with-m-16-rifles-in-israeli-city/ Email Print Two terrorists in the coastal city of Hadera in northern Israel, near Haifa, shot at a group of Israelis Sunday evening, killing two and wounding 6. The shooters, dressed in Islamic religious garb, used altered M16 rifles. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/WhatsApp-Video-2022-03-27-at-10.00.59-PM.mp4 Arab terrorIslamic terrornorthern IsraelShootingShooting attack