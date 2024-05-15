Search

WATCH: Islamist preacher denies Jewish roots of Abraham, Moses, and Jesus in public speech

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-islamist-preacher-denies-jewish-roots-of-abraham-moses-and-jesus-in-public-speech/
Email Print

The preacher claimed that Abraham, Moses, and Jesus were Muslims and that the Quran is the ‘Final Testament’ while leading the crowd in chanting Allah Akbar.



>