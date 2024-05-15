WATCH: Islamist preacher denies Jewish roots of Abraham, Moses, and Jesus in public speech May 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-islamist-preacher-denies-jewish-roots-of-abraham-moses-and-jesus-in-public-speech/ Email Print The preacher claimed that Abraham, Moses, and Jesus were Muslims and that the Quran is the ‘Final Testament’ while leading the crowd in chanting Allah Akbar. Islamists gathering in public in the West to shout that Jesus, Moses and Abraham weren’t Jews.“They have the Old Testament and the New Testament but we have the Final Testament” pic.twitter.com/UUqm4lWToV— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 14, 2024 AntisemitismBibleIslamMisinformationMoses