WATCH: Israel approves plan to safeguard heritage sites threatened by Palestinians

"Changing the ridiculous reality": The Cabinet on Monday approved a plan to safeguard and preserve historical heritage sites throughout Judea and Samaria, many of which were destroyed by Palestinians seeking to erase any Jewish connection to the area.