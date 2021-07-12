WATCH: Israel likely to delay reopening for tourists amid surge in pandemic July 12, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-likely-to-delay-reopening-for-tourists-amid-surge-in-pandemic/ Email Print Former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman, head of new organization Yad l’Olim, which helps new immigrants to Israel, says potential tourists “should not get excited” about any possible dates for reopening the borders, especially regarding the upcoming High Holiday season and the beginning of a new school year. AliyahcoronavirusCOVID-19Dov LipmanHigh Holy DaysIsrael tourismPandemic