WATCH: Israel Navy commandos conduct raid in Northern Lebanon to capture Hezbollah official November 2, 2024

In this video, 25 members of Israeli Navy's Shayetet 13 commando unit conduct raid on a chalet on the coast of Batroun to capture top Hezbollah terrorist Imad Amhaz.