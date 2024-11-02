Search

WATCH: Israel Navy commandos conduct raid in Northern Lebanon to capture Hezbollah official

In this video, 25 members of Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit conduct raid on a chalet on the coast of Batroun to capture top Hezbollah terrorist Imad Amhaz.

