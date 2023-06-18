NO MORE RED TAPE? Israel passes law to easily approve thousands of building permits in Judea and Samaria June 18, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-to-approve-thousands-of-building-permits-in-judea-and-samaria/ Email Print The government passed a controversial resolution Sunday giving planning approval for construction in Judea and Samaria to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, bypassing much of the red tape in the approval process. Benjamin NetanyahuBezalel SmotrichHousing constructionJudea and SamariaSettlements