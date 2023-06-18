Search

NO MORE RED TAPE? Israel passes law to easily approve thousands of building permits in Judea and Samaria

The government passed a controversial resolution Sunday giving planning approval for construction in Judea and Samaria to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, bypassing much of the red tape in the approval process.