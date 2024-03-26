WATCH: Israeli ambassador to UN – ‘To this council, Israeli blood is cheap’ March 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-ambassador-to-un-to-this-council-israeli-blood-is-cheap/ Email Print Gilad Erdan once again exposed the UN for its anti-Israel bias by citing a resolution from Boko Haram which he claims can also be passed about Israel. Gilad Erdan exposing the UN's hypocrisy and double standards yet again.Israeli blood is cheap to the UN. pic.twitter.com/nbtPQg4Xyf— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 26, 2024 Gilad ErdanresolutionUN