WATCH: Israeli attacked, car torched after mistakenly driving into Palestinian village August 20, 2023

https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-attacked-his-car-torched-after-he-mistakenly-driving-into-palestinian-village/

An Israeli man who mistakenly drove into the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya in Samaria on Sunday was attacked by the residents, who torched his vehicle. The man was rescued with light injuries from a rock hurled at him. The IDF emphasized that entering Area A, which is under full Palestinian control, "is forbidden and dangerous" for Israeli citizens.

#شاهـد شبان يُشعلون النيران بمركبة مستوطن قرب ترمسعيا شمال شرق رام الله. لمتابعة آخر الأخبار عبر قناة نيو برس على تيلجرام https://t.co/6BCL5wfFPS pic.twitter.com/6thPmzLlC4

— Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) August 20, 2023