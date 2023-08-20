Search

WATCH: Israeli attacked, car torched after mistakenly driving into Palestinian village

An Israeli man who mistakenly drove into the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya in Samaria on Sunday was attacked by the residents, who torched his vehicle.

The man was rescued with light injuries from a rock hurled at him.

The IDF emphasized that entering Area A, which is under full Palestinian control, “is forbidden and dangerous” for Israeli citizens.