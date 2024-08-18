WATCH: Israeli Border Police thwart Palestinian smuggling attempt August 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-border-police-thwart-palestinian-smuggling-attempt/ Email Print Palestinians are constantly attempting to smuggle into Israel for either illegal work or to commit horrific terror attacks, which thankfully are prevented due to the diligent Border Police. WATCH Palestinians were busted at an Israeli checkpoint while attempting to be smuggled into Israel. pic.twitter.com/vJZoaAbw1W — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 18, 2024 Border PolicePalestiniansSmuggling