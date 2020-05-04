Search

WATCH: Israeli doctors, nurses dance with joy as corona wards close

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-doctors-nurses-dance-with-joy-as-corona-wards-close/
Email Print

A video circulating on social media in Israel shows the medical staff of Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Hospital celebrating the closure of the facility’s corona ward as the country turns a corner in the global health crisis.