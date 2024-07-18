WATCH: Israeli drone precisely eliminates weapon-smuggling terrorists, leaving donkey alive

Hamas terrorists were smuggling weapons inside a cart pulled by a donkey, and when an IDF drone tailing them decided to take them out, they managed to just kill the terror cell and leave the donkey alive.

CRAZY FOOTAGE IDF drone unit 636 following a Hxmas cell carrying weapons. Took out the whole cell but kept the donkey alive!!@DocumentIsrael pic.twitter.com/rCrKK8fJfU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 18, 2024