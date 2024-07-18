WATCH: Israeli drone precisely eliminates weapon-smuggling terrorists, leaving donkey alive July 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-drone-precisely-eliminates-weapon-smuggling-terrorists-leaving-donkey-alive/ Email Print Hamas terrorists were smuggling weapons inside a cart pulled by a donkey, and when an IDF drone tailing them decided to take them out, they managed to just kill the terror cell and leave the donkey alive.CRAZY FOOTAGEIDF drone unit 636 following a Hxmas cell carrying weapons. Took out the whole cell but kept the donkey alive!!@DocumentIsrael pic.twitter.com/rCrKK8fJfU— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 18, 2024 donkeyDroneHamasIDF