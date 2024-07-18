Search

WATCH: Israeli drone precisely eliminates weapon-smuggling terrorists, leaving donkey alive

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-drone-precisely-eliminates-weapon-smuggling-terrorists-leaving-donkey-alive/
Email Print

Hamas terrorists were smuggling weapons inside a cart pulled by a donkey, and when an IDF drone tailing them decided to take them out, they managed to just kill the terror cell and leave the donkey alive.

>