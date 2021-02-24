WATCH: Israeli fights off Palestinian stabbing attack near Nablus February 24, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-fights-off-palestinian-stabbing-attack-near-nablus/ Email Print A young resident of the settlement of Yitzhar, Binyamin Cohen, was attacked by a Palestinian armed with a knife on Wednesday morning. He succeeded in fighting him off. תיעוד נסיון הפיגוע הבוקר בשומרון: מחבל מתקרב עם סכין, בנימין כהן מבית אל הודף אותו ונמלט pic.twitter.com/vfyaNKTf01 — Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) February 24, 2021 NablusPalestinian terrorismstabbing attackYitzhar