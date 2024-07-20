WATCH: Israeli jets bombard Yemen port after deadly Houthi drone attack July 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-jets-bombard-yemen-port-after-deadly-houthi-drone-attack/ Email Print In response to the deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv, which killed an Israeli man and injured eight others, IAF struck multiple targets on the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port. BREAKING: 2 days ago, the Houthis in Yemen carried out their first ever deadly drone attack against Israel. Now, Israel has answered with their first ever missile strikes against the Houthis. The largest port of Yemen is now completely engulfed in flames. pic.twitter.com/qajK442Sk9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 20, 2024 Right now in Yemen, the Houthis are paying the price for being an Iranian proxy and launching an attack on Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/gWeoPWEcaX — Sacha Roytman (@SachaRoytman) July 20, 2024 Read WATCH: Houthis train for seizing Israeli and American military outposts the F-15 planes that took off for the attack in Yemen pic.twitter.com/eMfG3hSZR2 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 20, 2024 drone attackHouthisproxyYemen