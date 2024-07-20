Search

WATCH: Israeli jets bombard Yemen port after deadly Houthi drone attack

In response to the deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv, which killed an Israeli man and injured eight others, IAF struck multiple targets on the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port.



