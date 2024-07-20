WATCH: Israeli jets bombard Yemen port after deadly Houthi drone attack

In response to the deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv, which killed an Israeli man and injured eight others, IAF struck multiple targets on the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port.

BREAKING:

2 days ago, the Houthis in Yemen carried out their first ever deadly drone attack against Israel.

Now, Israel has answered with their first ever missile strikes against the Houthis.

The largest port of Yemen is now completely engulfed in flames. pic.twitter.com/qajK442Sk9

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 20, 2024