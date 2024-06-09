WATCH: Israeli paramedics remove rescued hostages’ posters from ambulances June 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-paramedics-remove-rescued-hostages-posters-from-ambulances/ Email Print Since Oct. 7th nearly all of Israel’s emergency medical personnel placed references to the hostages, whether by pictures, posters, or names scrawled on them, to never forget them. More and more stickers of the four hostages were removed today with a big smile and and emotions. What an exciting moment and how much we've been waiting for it…Praying for the return of the 120 hostages still in Gaza, pic.twitter.com/1GLYVRTQSQ— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 8, 2024 Posters of today's 4 rescued hostages are removed from Magen David Adom ambulances, where they have been displayed for the last 8 months the as Israel prayed and hoped for their safe return! #WelcomeHome Noa, Shlomi, Andrei and Almog! pic.twitter.com/juVijWsj6P— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) June 8, 2024 hostagesMagen David Adomposters