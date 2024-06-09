Search

WATCH: Israeli paramedics remove rescued hostages’ posters from ambulances

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-paramedics-remove-rescued-hostages-posters-from-ambulances/
Email Print

Since Oct. 7th nearly all of Israel’s emergency medical personnel placed references to the hostages, whether by pictures, posters, or names scrawled on them, to never forget them.





>