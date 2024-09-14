Search

WATCH: Israeli police launch massive raid in response to deadly Ramle explosion

Four civilians were killed, and several more wounded in an explosion in the city of Ramle, prompting security officials to conduct house raids, confiscating weapons and other illegal materials.

