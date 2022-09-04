WATCH: Israeli president arrives in Berlin, gets state welcome ceremony

President Isaac Herzog was welcomed Sunday to Schloss Bellevue, the German presidential palace in Berlin, with a state welcome ceremony featuring an honor guard.

At the start of the ceremony, Herzog was received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Both nations’ anthems were played, and the presidents inspected the honor guard. As per tradition, Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog signed the Schloss Bellevue guestbook.

Herzog and Steinmeier then held a diplomatic meeting in which they discussed the importance that both Israel and Germany attach to their bilateral relationship and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.