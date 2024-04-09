WATCH: Israeli racecar driver honors hostages with unique helmet April 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-racecar-driver-honors-hostages-with-unique-helmet/ Email Print Ariel Elkin who races in F4 in the US brought awareness to the hostages with a helmet covered in pictures of the hostages. 1/2: This week, Israeli racing driver, Ariel Elkin, won 3rd place in the USF Formula 4 Championship in USA.When he got to the podium the commentator told him to put down his helmet but he refused & instead he lifted his helmet covered with the photos of the hostages. pic.twitter.com/fil652BXnu— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 8, 2024 Ariel ElkinF4hostages