WATCH: Israeli restaurants in London won’t admit they’re Israeli – Here’s why

Why don’t London’s Israeli restaurants admit they’re Israeli? Jake Wallis Simons, editor of the London-based Jewish Chronicle and author of a new book titled Israelophobia, has the answer.