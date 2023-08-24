WATCH: Israeli restaurants in London won’t admit they’re Israeli – Here’s why August 24, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-restaurants-in-london-wont-admit-theyre-israeli-heres-why/ Email Print Why don’t London’s Israeli restaurants admit they’re Israeli? Jake Wallis Simons, editor of the London-based Jewish Chronicle and author of a new book titled Israelophobia, has the answer. Why don’t London’s Israeli restaurants admit they’re Israeli? They are afraid of attack. Pure #Israelophobia. Pre-order the book now: https://t.co/rN7J6CIKaW pic.twitter.com/MVHeTkbG3a — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) August 22, 2023 anti-Israel biasAntisemitismBritish JewsLondon