WATCH: Israeli security forces arrest several suspects on Route 6 September 9, 2024

The Shin Bet received intelligence about terrorists on the way to commit an imminent terror attack and some reports suggest explosives were found in the cars.

The Shin Bet received intel about an imminent terrorist attack. They found the car with the terrorists on route 6 and intercepted them. pic.twitter.com/F4t9tMqHLd
— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) September 9, 2024

Documentation of the apprehension of the suspects on Route 6 https://t.co/F0svwfHwLB pic.twitter.com/m5xn47JDYd
— Netanel Worthy – נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) September 9, 2024

Footage show large contingents of the "Israeli" police, supported by helicopters, have surrounded a vehicle on Route 6 in northern iSrael . This action follows suspicions that the vehicle may contain explosive devices and weapons pic.twitter.com/UMseEl71BE
— S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) September 9, 2024

An hour ago:12 suspected terrorists were arrested on Route 6, on their way to commit a terror attack in a city in #IsraelThe vehicle was loaded with explosives#Palestinians pic.twitter.com/PYhggXtI3p
— Tal (@Tal13775) September 9, 2024

The Shin Bet is involved in the incident. The suspects are Palestinians believed to have been planning a major imminent attack. In the suspect's vehicle on Highway 6: At least one terrorist was found with an explosive device. https://t.co/Uu20b08i5c pic.twitter.com/fFFFtwDDkU
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 9, 2024