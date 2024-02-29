WATCH: Israeli singer Ishay Ribo performs while anti-Israel protesters chant outside February 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-singer-ishay-ribo-performs-while-anti-israel-protesters-chant-outside/ Email Print Israeli star Ishay Ribo sang and inspired students at Harvard, while anti-Israel supporters jeered and protested outside. Last night @Accordion_Cory played a Fiddler on the Roof remix in front of the anti-Israel protesters outside the Ishay Ribo concert hosted by @HarvardChabad for students.WATCH: pic.twitter.com/wVLGLFMjoB— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) February 28, 2024 NEW VIDEO: Israeli Pop Star Ishay Ribo vs. Anti-Israel Protesters Outside His Concert pic.twitter.com/e4njFo8qPz— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 28, 2024 🇮🇱-Ishay Ribo singing the Israeli national anthem with @Accordion_Cory at his concert for Harvard students as protesters outside call for the destruction of Israel. pic.twitter.com/mDtVQPT6zX— Michael Weingardt (@Michael_Wgd) February 28, 2024 concertHarvardIshay RiboPro-Palestinian demonstration