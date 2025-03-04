WATCH: Israeli skit mocks Hamas supporting Oscar winners

The film ‘No Other Land’ describes the efforts of Palestinian and Israeli activists to stop repeated demolitions of homes and evictions from the Masafer Yatta group of Palestinian villages in the South Hebron Hills, which are located in an official IDF firing zone — a closed military site.

It was an honor to accept the award for best documentary “No Other Land” at the Oscars last night. pic.twitter.com/kPDFuoumAu — Lyle Culpepper (@ShutupLyle) March 3, 2025