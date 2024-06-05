Search

WATCH: Israeli student interrupts principal at graduation for accusing the IDF of war crimes

During the graduation ceremony at a college in Ramat Gan, a student ran on stage and shouted ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ into the mic, interrupting the principal accusing the IDF of killing innocent people in Gaza.

