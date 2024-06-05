WATCH: Israeli student interrupts principal at graduation for accusing the IDF of war crimes June 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-student-interrupts-principal-at-graduation-for-accusing-the-idf-of-war-crimes/ Email Print During the graduation ceremony at a college in Ramat Gan, a student ran on stage and shouted ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ into the mic, interrupting the principal accusing the IDF of killing innocent people in Gaza.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-05-at-01.15.10_27c28f23.mp4 IDFRamat Gan collegeWar Crimes