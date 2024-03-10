WATCH: Israeli women held hostage projected onto NYC building March 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-women-held-hostage-projected-onto-nyc-building/ Email Print Highlighting International Women’s Day the world must continue to advocate to bring the hostages home. This weekend, right before #InternationalWomenDay, the images of these 19 innocent women being held hostage by Hamas were projected onto this NYC building to remind the world that we can not rest until they come home.We must do everything to bring ALL of the hostages home.… pic.twitter.com/0odpyk8RtM— David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) March 10, 2024 Last night, right before #InternationalWomenDay, the images of these 19 innocent women being held hostage by Hamas were projected onto this NYC building to remind the world that we CANNOT rest until they come home. Today and every day, we MUST be their voices.📸: Alon… pic.twitter.com/SRs8ouGMS9 — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) March 8, 2024 HamashostagesInternational Women Day