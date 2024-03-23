WATCH: Israel’s hesitation to begin Rafah operation March 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-hesitation-to-begin-rafah-operation/ Email Print Although military plans have been approved for Rafah, the question of creating safe places for civilians still remains. i24NEWS' Middle East Correspondent @ariel_oseran delves into the causes behind the delayed start of the Rafah operation and explores the discourse on potential new governance in Gaza post-Hamas pic.twitter.com/hlaWiJbAKf— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 21, 2024 GazaHamasRafah