WATCH: Israel’s response to Amnesty’s ‘false, hateful’ report

“How inclusive is Israel? Just look at its current government, representing the diversity of Israeli society,” the MFA said.

The State of Israel absolutely rejects all the false allegations that appear in the report,” Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated ahead of the Amnesty International report released Tuesday, calling it a “hateful characterization.”

“The report consolidates and recycles lies, inconsistencies, and unfounded assertions that originate from well-known anti-Israeli hate organizations, all with the aim of reselling damaged goods in new packaging. Repeating the same lies of hate organizations over and over does not make the lies reality, but rather makes Amnesty illegitimate,” the MFA stated.

In response to Amnesty’s false claim that Israel is an apartheid state, the MFA released the following video showing the diversity and inclusiveness of Israeli society, represented by the current government.